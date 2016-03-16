版本:
BRIEF-DTE Gas to invest $1.4 bln in natural gas pipeline infrastructure

March 16 DTE Energy Co :

* DTE Gas to invest $1.4 billion in natural gas pipeline infrastructure

* Says DTE this year is on track to replace more than 100 miles of gas main lines

* Says DTE Gas will invest $1.4 billion in its Michigan natural gas pipeline infrastructure over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

