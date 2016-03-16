版本:
2016年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Public storage CEO Ronald Havner's 2015 total compensation was $10.5 mln - sec filing

March 16 Public Storage -

* Says cfo john reyes' fy 2015 total compensation $12.45 million versus $9.24 million in fy 2014

* Says ceo ronald havner's fy 2015 total compensation $10.5 million versus $9.0 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1MmFakm Further company coverage:

