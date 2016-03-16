版本:
BRIEF-Triple-S management files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 16 Triple-s Management Corp

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Says believes it will be able to file annual report within the fifteen day extension period Source text : 1.usa.gov/1WqEbp1 Further company coverage:

