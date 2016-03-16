版本:
中国
2016年 3月 17日

BRIEF-Highfields Capital Management says "is outraged" that Delta Lloyd and Fubon have cut a deal

March 16 Highfields Capital Management:

* Holds more than 9% of outstanding shares of Delta Lloyd says "is outraged" that Delta Lloyd and Fubon have cut a deal Source text for Eikon:

