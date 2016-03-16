版本:
BRIEF-Exelon CEO Crane's total compensation was $16 mln in 2015

March 16 Exelon Corp

* Ceo christopher crane's 2015 total compensation was $16.0 million versus $15.0 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

