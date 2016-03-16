BRIEF-Exelon CEO Crane's total compensation was $16 mln in 2015

MOVES-BTIG, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset, MUFG
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 16 Exelon Corp
* Ceo christopher crane's 2015 total compensation was $16.0 million versus $15.0 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according to one of the lead managers. SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1bn 10-yr* T+185bp area T+170bp area *** T+160bp US$1.5bn 30-yr** T+235bp area T+220bp area *** T+210bp * new issue ** tap of 5% 2045 bond *** area +/- 5bp Bookrunn
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation