BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Apache's long-term ratings to 'BBB'

March 16 Fitch:

* Downgrades Apache's long term ratings to 'BBB'; outlook remains stable

* Main driver of downgrade is Fitch's downward revision of Apache's energy price deck on Feb 24 and impact on Apache's forecast credit metrics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

