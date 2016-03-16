版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 03:13 BJT

BRIEF-Viacom creates new role of lead Independent Director

March 16 Viacom Inc

* Viacom board of directors creates new role of lead independent director; independent directors elect Frederic V. Salerno to position

* Salerno is a retired vice chairman and chief financial officer of Verizon Communications inc

* Viacom board of directors creates new role of lead independent director; independent directors elect Frederic V. Salerno to position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐