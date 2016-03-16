BRIEF-California District Court dismisses class action lawsuit against MobileIron

Colombia launches US$2.5bn two-part bond

By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according to one of the lead managers. SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1bn 10-yr* T+185bp area T+170bp area *** T+160bp US$1.5bn 30-yr** T+235bp area T+220bp area *** T+210bp * new issue ** tap of 5% 2045 bond *** area +/- 5bp Bookrunn