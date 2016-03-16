版本:
BRIEF-Vitae Pharmaceuticals says VTP-43742 demonstrated statistically significant efficacy

March 16 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Vitae pharmaceuticals achieves proof-of-concept with first-in-class roryt inhibitor in moderate to severe psoriasis

* Company plans to move vtp-43742 forward into 16-week study

* Vtp-43742 demonstrated statistically significant efficacy and was well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

