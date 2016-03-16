BRIEF-Vitae Pharmaceuticals says VTP-43742 demonstrated statistically significant efficacy

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Vitae pharmaceuticals achieves proof-of-concept with first-in-class roryt inhibitor in moderate to severe psoriasis
* Company plans to move vtp-43742 forward into 16-week study
* Vtp-43742 demonstrated statistically significant efficacy and was well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.