版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-ICE said to be evaluating whether LSE fits strategically; weighing impact of bid on shareholders and debt levels- Bloomberg

March 16 (Reuters) -

* ICE said to be evaluating whether LSE fits strategically;weighing impact of bid on shareholders and debt levels - Bloomberg,citing sources

Source (bloom.bg/1R3NNSV) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐