2016年 3月 17日

BRIEF-U.S. Silica holdings files for potential mixed shelf; size not discosed

March 16 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc -

* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not discosed - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RltNAL Further company coverage:

