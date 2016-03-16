版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-Murphy USA amends, restates credit agreement dated Aug 30, 2013

March 16 Murphy USA Inc :

* Amended and restated certain credit agreement dated August 30, 2013

* Credit agreement provides for an asset-based revolving facility which provides borrowing availability of up to $450 million

* Up to $150 million of additional borrowing capacity under abl facility may be extended at request of borrowers Source text - 1.usa.gov/1MnDVRV Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐