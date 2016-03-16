BRIEF-Saudi Refining, Shell sign LOI to separate Motiva assets

March 16 Shell :

* Saudi Aramco's unit and shell's unit signed a non-binding letter of intent to divide the Motiva assets

* partners to evaluate options, select deal structure with aim of formalizing deal to divide, transfer Motiva's assets, liabilities, employees between cos

* cooperation between cos also includes Saudi Aramco shell refinery co - a 50:50 joint venture refining enterprise at Jubail industrial city

* joint venture refining enterprise at Jubail industrial city has estimated crude oil refining capacity of 305,000 bpd

* shell and Saudi Aramco also have a multiyear relationship in Showa JV in Japan

* distribution terminals, retail assets, branded and commercial customer agreements will be divided by geography

* Saudi Aramco's unit will have exclusive use of shell brand through a long-term license agreement in its area of operation

* Under deal, Saudi Aramco's unit will retain Motiva name, assume sole ownership of port Arthur, Texas refinery, retain 26 distribution terminals

* Under deal, Saudi Aramco's unit will have an exclusive license to use shell brand for gasoline and diesel sales in Texas

* Saudi Aramco's unit to also have exclusive license to use shell brand for gasoline, diesel sales in majority of Mississippi Valley, southeast, mid-atlantic markets

* Saudi Refining, Inc. and shell sign letter of intent to separate Motiva assets