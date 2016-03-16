BRIEF-Sandridge energy files for non-timely 10-K

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Sandridge Energy Inc -
* On march 16, company made about $28.4 million in interest payments due with respect to its 7.5% senior notes due 2021
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Sandridge energy says company has been engaged in discussions with certain stakeholders regarding strategic alternatives to reduce its indebtedness
* Incurred full cost ceiling impairment charge of $4.5 billion for the year ended december 31, 2015
* Expects report of independent registered public accounting firm in 10-k to contain doubt on co's ability to continue as going concern
* Anticipate total revenues and income from operations for fy 2015 will be significantly lower than fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1UgDm4c Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.