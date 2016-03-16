BRIEF-Sandridge energy files for non-timely 10-K

March 16 Sandridge Energy Inc -

* On march 16, company made about $28.4 million in interest payments due with respect to its 7.5% senior notes due 2021

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Sandridge energy says company has been engaged in discussions with certain stakeholders regarding strategic alternatives to reduce its indebtedness

* Incurred full cost ceiling impairment charge of $4.5 billion for the year ended december 31, 2015

* Expects report of independent registered public accounting firm in 10-k to contain doubt on co's ability to continue as going concern

* Anticipate total revenues and income from operations for fy 2015 will be significantly lower than fy 2014