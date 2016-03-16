版本:
BRIEF-Atlas energy group llc files for non-timely 10-K

March 16 Atlas Energy Group Llc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Needs additional time to complete financial statements as it relates to ongoing discussion with lenders under its credit facility Source text : 1.usa.gov/1XvNtjK Further company coverage:

