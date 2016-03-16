BRIEF-Celsion says phase 1/2 combination trial is expected to begin in mid-2016 for gen-1 il-12 immunotherapy

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Celsion Corp :
* Celsion announces presentation of preclinical data for gen-1 il-12 immunotherapy in combination with Avastin and Doxil
* Phase 1/2 combination trial is expected to begin in mid-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.