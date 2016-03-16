版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日

BRIEF-Celsion says phase 1/2 combination trial is expected to begin in mid-2016 for gen-1 il-12 immunotherapy

March 16 Celsion Corp :

* Celsion announces presentation of preclinical data for gen-1 il-12 immunotherapy in combination with Avastin and Doxil

* Phase 1/2 combination trial is expected to begin in mid-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

