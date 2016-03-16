版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf's fy 2015 total compensation was $19.3 mln

March 16 Wells Fargo & Co -

* Says cfo john shrewsberry's 2015 total compensation was $9.1 million versus $7.4 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Ceo john stumpf's fy 2015 total compensation $19.3 million versus $21.4 million - sec filing

* Coo timothy sloan's fy 2015 total compensation $11.0 million versus $10.4 million Source text : 1.usa.gov/1LrigNQ Further company coverage:

