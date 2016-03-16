BRIEF-Barrick Gold says Catherine Raw to succeed Usmar as CFO

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Barrick Gold Corp :
* Shaun Usmar, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be leaving
* Catherine Raw, currently executive vice president, business performance, will succeed Usmar as chief financial officer immediately
* Usmar will be available in an advisory capacity for two months following annual meeting to support a seamless transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.