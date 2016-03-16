版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Barrick Gold says Catherine Raw to succeed Usmar as CFO

March 16 Barrick Gold Corp :

* Shaun Usmar, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be leaving

* Catherine Raw, currently executive vice president, business performance, will succeed Usmar as chief financial officer immediately

* Usmar will be available in an advisory capacity for two months following annual meeting to support a seamless transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐