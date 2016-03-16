版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-DIRTT Environmental Solutions qtrly shr $0.11

March 16 Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.06, revenue view c$62.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue for quarter increased by $7.0 million, or 12.2 percent to $65.0 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐