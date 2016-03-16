版本:
BRIEF-eLong Q4 revenue rose 19 pct to RMB 294.2 mln

March 16 Elong Inc

* Q4 revenue rose 19 percent to rmb 294.2 million

* Qtrly loss per ads rmb 8.86 (us$1.36) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

