2016年 3月 17日 星期四

BRIEF-C R Bard CEO Timothy Ring's fy 2015 total compensation was $11.7 mln - sec filing

March 16 C R Bard Inc -

* Says coo john weiland's fy 2015 total compensation $6.9 million versus $7.0 million in fy 2014

* Says ceo timothy ring's fy 2015 total compensation $11.7 million versus $10.8 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1ROh1Vy Further company coverage:

