BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum says auditors' doubtful about co's ability to continue as going concern

March 16 Goodrich Petroleum

* Form 10-k for year ended dec 31 could not have been within prescribed time as co needed additional time to complete financial statements

* Will report a large loss on its consolidated financial statements mainly as a result of substantial impaired asset write downs

* Auditors' opinion to be issued to include explanatory paragraph regarding substantial doubt about co's ability to continue as going concern Source text - 1.usa.gov/1QXLXX0 Further company coverage:

