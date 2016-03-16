版本:
BRIEF-Sanofi, Renegeron to appeal U.S. verdict in Praluent litigation

March 16 Sanofi SA

* Sanofi and Regeneron say strongly disagree with the U.S. Jury verdict in the ongoing patent litigation regarding Praluent injection and will appeal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

