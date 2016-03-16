版本:
BRIEF-Perrigo's finance subsidiary terminates senior unsecured revolving credit agreement

March 16 Perrigo Company PLC:

* On March 15, 2016, finance subsidiary repaid and terminated its senior unsecured 364-day revolving credit agreement

* No prepayment penalties were triggered in relation to termination Source text - 1.usa.gov/1poyL2Q Further company coverage:

