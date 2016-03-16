版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 03:14 BJT

BRIEF-Coca-Cola comments on Great Britain ruling

March 16 Coca-cola Co

* Cola on Great Britain ruling - "we understand obesity is an issue that needs to be addressed and will continue our work to reduce the sugar and calories in our drinks" Further company coverage:

