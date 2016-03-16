版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四

BRIEF-Host hotels & resorts CEO Edward Walter's 2015 total compensation $8.0 mln - sec filing

March 16 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Ceo edward walter's fy 2015 total compensation $8.0 million versus $7.5 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Rn17ko Further company coverage:

