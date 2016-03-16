版本:
BRIEF-Vienna Insurance sees 2016 profit before taxes of up to 400 mln Euros

March 16 Vienna Insurance Group

* Says for 2016 plans at least to double pre-tax result 2015 and targets a profit before taxes of up to 400 million euros

* Says decided in today's board meeting to suggest a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for the business year 2015 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

