BRIEF-Rf industries files for non-timely 10-Q

March 16 Rf Industries Ltd -

* Net sales for quarter ended january 31, 2016 increased to $7.0 million

* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing

* For january quarter, co estimates operating loss of $611,000, net loss of $353,000, and loss per share of $0.04