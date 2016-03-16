BRIEF-Stryker Corp says CEO's 2015 total compensation was $10.5 mln

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Stryker Corp :
* Says chief executive officer Kevin Lobo's 2015 total compensation was $10.5 million versus $9.1 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* Says chief financial officer William Jellison's 2015 total compensation was $2.4 million versus $2.2 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1R3KGKQ Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.