版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup says Michael Corbat's annual compensation for 2015 was $16.5 mln

March 16 Citigroup Inc -

* Says michael corbat's annual compensation for 2015 was $16.5 million - sec filing

* John gerspach annual compensation for 2015 was $9 million

* Says don callahan's annual compensation for 2015 was $7.3 million

* Says stephen bird's annual compensation for 2015 was $8.5 million

* Says james forese's annual compensation for 2015 was $16 million Source text : 1.usa.gov/1TP5Kud Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐