BRIEF-Erin energy files for non-timely 10-K

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Erin Energy Corp -
* Says 2015 net loss included a non-cash impairment charge of about $281.8 million
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Expects to report a net loss of approximately $451.5 million for 2015 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1poGZIk Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.