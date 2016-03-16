版本:
BRIEF-Erin energy files for non-timely 10-K

March 16 Erin Energy Corp -

* Says 2015 net loss included a non-cash impairment charge of about $281.8 million

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Expects to report a net loss of approximately $451.5 million for 2015 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1poGZIk Further company coverage:

