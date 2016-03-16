BRIEF-Donegal group files for non-timely 10-K

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Donegal Group Inc -
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Needs additional time to review matters relating to purchase of substantial amount of treasury stock in late december 2015
* Expects that any correction will show a decrease in the q4 net income
* Currently evaluating with independent registered public accounting firm whether correction to q4 earnings release is required Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Z23dfI Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.