BRIEF-Donegal group files for non-timely 10-K

March 16 Donegal Group Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Needs additional time to review matters relating to purchase of substantial amount of treasury stock in late december 2015

* Expects that any correction will show a decrease in the q4 net income

* Currently evaluating with independent registered public accounting firm whether correction to q4 earnings release is required