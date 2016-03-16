版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Encana announces tender offers

March 16 Encana Corporation :

* Encana announces tender offers

* Tender offers will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on April 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

