2016年 3月 17日

BRIEF-Arc Resources confirms dividend of $0.05 per share

March 16 Arc Resources Ltd

* Arc Resources Ltd confirms April 15, 2016 dividend amount

* Eligible dividend of $0.05 per share will be paid on april 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

