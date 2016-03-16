版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Agrofresh board appoints Nance Dicciani, Stephen Trevor to interim CEO, President roles

March 16 Agrofresh Solutions Inc :

* Board appointed Nance Dicciani, Chair of board, and Stephen Trevor, board member, to assume interim CEO and President roles Source text - 1.usa.gov/1puNFFy Further company coverage:

