公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日

BRIEF-Eagle bulk shipping files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 16 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Continues to engage in discussions with lenders with aim of reaching agreement to address company's liquidity in near term Source text : 1.usa.gov/1S4LiCl Further company coverage:

