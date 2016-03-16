版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Masimo CEO Joe Kiani fy 2015 total compensation was $7.3 mln

March 16 Masimo Corp -

* Says ceo joe kiani's fy 2015 total compensation $7.3 million versus $4.4 million - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1XvJIdX Further company coverage:

