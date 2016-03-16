BRIEF-Southcross energy partners files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 16 Southcross Energy Partners Lp -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* As of march 15, total borrowings under debt agreements were $643 million, with no availability remaining

* Southcross holdings lp reached deal with owners, majority of lenders, preferred equity holders on the terms of restructuring

* Intends to await resolution with respect to parent's restructuring efforts before partnership files the 2015 form 10-k

* Faces liquidity shortfall largely related to intercompany receivable due from its parent co as of dec. 31, 2015

* Absent waiver/amendment, if default occurs under debt agreement, lenders could accelerate maturity of any amounts outstanding

* Terms of a restructuring would be implemented under chapter 11 of the united states bankruptcy code

* Does not expect to remain in compliance with covenants in 3rd amended. Restated revolving credit agreement, term loan credit agreement through 2016 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1PcEayZ Further company coverage: