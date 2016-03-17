版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四

BRIEF-Comet Holding proposes unchanged dividend of CHF 11/shr 

March 17 Comet Holding AG :

* Unchanged dividend of 11 Swiss francs ($11.26) per share proposed

* For 2016 group is projecting sales growth to 300 - 320 million Swiss francs and an EBITDA margin of now 11 pct - 13 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9771 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

