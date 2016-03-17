版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-Looser Holding proposes increased dividend of CHF 2.00/shr

March 17 Looser Holding AG :

* FY net profit 23.650 million Swiss francs ($24.20 million)versus 8.638 million Swiss francs year ago

* Sees in 2016 adjusted for currencies and acquisitions revenue growth and higher EBITDA margin

* Proposes increased dividend of 2.00 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9773 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐