BRIEF-Lifewatch announces arbitration decision in Highmark case

March 17 Lifewatch AG :

* Announces arbitration decision in highmark case

* Arbitrator from international centre for dispute resolution issued a material adverse arbitration decision against its subsidiary, Lifewatch Services, Inc. related to its dispute with Highmark blue cross blue shield

* Says is in process of evaluating decision and is exploring all of its options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)