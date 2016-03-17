REFILE-BRIEF-MCH Group FY sales considerably above CHF 400 mln

BRIEF-Galenica: division anticipated to be completed by no later than end of 2017
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
March 17 MCH Group AG :
* FY sales considerably above 400 million Swiss francs ($409.25 million)
* FY group profit of 31.0 million francs (7.4 pct of operating income), down 5.5 pct yoy
* To propose payment of a dividend of 5 pct
* FY operating income 416.4 million francs (down 7.3 pct)
* FY EBITDA 82.8 million francs (down 2.7 pct) and EBIT 40.1 million francs (down 6.3 pct) Source text - bit.ly/1R4QLqn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
