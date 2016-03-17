BRIEF-Lafargeholcim says proposes dividend of 1.50 Sfr per share

BRIEF-Galenica: division anticipated to be completed by no later than end of 2017
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
March 17 Lafargeholcim Ltd
* Says proposed dividend of CHF 1.50 per share
* Says 2018 targets confirmed with 2016 to show solid progress towards these objectives based on synergies, additional cost reductions and strengthening pricing environment
* Says see demand in our markets growing 2 - 4 percent during 2016
* Says capex spending in H2 in line with stated target of less than chf 1.4 billion
* CHF 813m free cash flow drives CHF 1bn of debt reduction in Q4
* Says merger synergies ahead of plan with CHF 130 million on operating ebitda versus CHF 100 million target in H2, of which CHF 94 million in Q4
* has signed agreements for attractive values to divest its stake in its operations in South Korea and Saudi Arabia and enlarge its partnership in Morocco with SNI Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Business leaders in Davos, traditionally the high priests of globalisation, are talking up the benefits of local production this week to shield themselves from criticism from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.