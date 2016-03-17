BRIEF-Lifewatch FY revenue up 8.3 pct at $106.63 mln

March 17 Lifewatch AG :

* FY net profit of $1.62 million (2014: net loss $2.73 million)

* Sees FY 2016 revenues will continue to grow at above market growth rates and that adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and net income figures will show an improvement in comparison to 2015

* FY revenue of $106.63 million, which is 8.3 pct above 2014

* FY EBITDA of $14.4 million equivalent to a margin of 13.5 pct

* FY adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million equivalent to a margin of 14.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)