BRIEF-Lifewatch FY revenue up 8.3 pct at $106.63 mln

BRIEF-Galenica: division anticipated to be completed by no later than end of 2017
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
March 17 Lifewatch AG :
* FY net profit of $1.62 million (2014: net loss $2.73 million)
* Sees FY 2016 revenues will continue to grow at above market growth rates and that adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and net income figures will show an improvement in comparison to 2015
* FY revenue of $106.63 million, which is 8.3 pct above 2014
* FY EBITDA of $14.4 million equivalent to a margin of 13.5 pct
* FY adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million equivalent to a margin of 14.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
