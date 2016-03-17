版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 14:18 BJT

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals: Zambon to commercialize Newron's Xadago in US

March 17 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Zambon S.p.A. announced a strategic agreement with US WorldMeds to commercialize Newron's lead compound, Xadago (safinamide), for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐