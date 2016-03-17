版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group closes its latest private equity secondary investment programme

March 17 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Closes its latest private equity secondary investment programme at 2.5 billion euros ($2.81 billion) hard cap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

