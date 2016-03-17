CORRECTED-BRIEF-BKW FY EBIT at CHF 382 million

BRIEF-Galenica: division anticipated to be completed by no later than end of 2017
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
(Corrects currency in the headline)
March 17 BKW AG :
* FY operating revenue down to 2,645 million Swiss francs ($2.71 billion)
* Expects operating profit for 2016 to be in line with the prior-year level
* Propose a dividend of 1.60 Swiss francs per share
* FY EBIT of 382 million Swiss francs and very sound net profit of 284 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1Vey4FR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Business leaders in Davos, traditionally the high priests of globalisation, are talking up the benefits of local production this week to shield themselves from criticism from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.