版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 14:18 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-BKW FY EBIT at CHF 382 million

(Corrects currency in the headline)

March 17 BKW AG :

* FY operating revenue down to 2,645 million Swiss francs ($2.71 billion)

* Expects operating profit for 2016 to be in line with the prior-year level

* Propose a dividend of 1.60 Swiss francs per share

* FY EBIT of 382 million Swiss francs and very sound net profit of 284 million Swiss francs  Source text - bit.ly/1Vey4FR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐