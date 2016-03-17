版本:
BRIEF-GSK's Advair achieves primary endpoint in safety study of children

March 17 GlaxoSmithkline Plc

* Advair Diskus achieves primary endpoint in LABA safety study of children aged 4-11 years with asthma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)

