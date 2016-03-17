版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 16:36 BJT

BRIEF-GSK says four non-executive directors not to seek re-election at AGM

March 17 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Sir Deryck maughan, Stephanie Burns, Daniel Podolsky and Hans Wijers will not stand for re-election to board at GSK's annual general meeting on 5 May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

