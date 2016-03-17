版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 15:46 BJT

BRIEF-Realia says Inversora Carso not to exercise right to capitalize loan

March 17 Realia Business

* Says Inversora Carso, a vehicle of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, decides not to exercise its right to capitalize loan of 61.6 million euros ($69.3 million)

* Says Inversora Carso will opt for admitting debt haircut for up to 20.4 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐